Six Shops Gutted In Fire In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

Bhadrak: As many as six shops were gutted in fire that broke out near Ranital on NH-16 of Bhadrak district late last night. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, fire broke out in a shop and then it started from one shop and quickly spread to the adjoining shops. Properties worth lakhs reduced to ashes.

After being alerted, Bhadrak fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The shopkeepers demanded administrative assistance as properties worth lakhs were reduced into ashes.