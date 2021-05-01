Six Shops Gutted In Fire In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhadrak: As many as six shops were gutted in fire that broke out near Ranital on NH-16 of Bhadrak district late last night. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, fire broke out in a shop and then it started from one shop and quickly spread to the adjoining shops. Properties worth lakhs reduced to ashes.

After being alerted, Bhadrak fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The shopkeepers demanded administrative assistance as properties worth lakhs were reduced into ashes.

You might also like
Business

Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

State

Highest Ever! Odisha Reports 10,413 Covid Positives In 24 Hours

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

State

BMC Allows These Organisations To Distribute Free Foods To People, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.