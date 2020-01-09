Six persons suffer burns as gas cylinder bursts in Bhubaneswar

Six persons suffer burns as gas cylinder bursts in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least six persons, including a kid, sustained burn injuries when a cooking gas cylinder burst in a house in the Munda sahi near CRP square here on Thursday.

The injured were admitted to a hospital here.

Two of the six persons, were in serious condition and shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The house was also damaged in the incident.

As per reports, the cylinder burst due to a leak in the connecting rubber pipe.