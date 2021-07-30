Six Odia migrant workers die of electrocution in Andhra Pradesh

By WCE 7
odia migrant workers die of electrocution

Gunupur: As many as six migrant workers from Odisha’s Rayagada district working in a prawn factory at Guntur of Andhra Pradesh were reported dead due to electrocution.

One of the deceased workers has been recognized as a resident of Motilal Nagar, whereas the rest five are from Bhimpur panchayat of Rayagada district.

A total of 10 migrant workers from Gunupur area had gone to Guntur to work in prawn factory two months ago.

“The families of the deceased were informed about their death over phone calls by the factory owner,” said the sister of one of the victims identified as Naveen Sabar of Motilal Nagar.

You might also like
Nation

CBSE 12th Results published: Check your results here

State

Private Secretary of Odisha Staff Selection Commission Member in vigilance net

State

STF seizes brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore in Puri, One arrested

State

Good News! CM Naveen Patnaik announces promotion of 63,303 Primary School Teachers in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.