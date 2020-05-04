Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises to 169

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 169, the Information & Public Relations Dept said on Monday.

Of the six new cases, four are from Jajpur district and two from Bhadrak district, it added saying that all of them had recently returned from Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, a 29 -year-old  female of Rourkela was tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, 169 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. One person died of the diseases while 60 patients infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals post treatment.

There were 108 active COVID-19 cases in the State, when the last reports came in.

