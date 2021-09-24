Six more patients succumb to Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: As many as six COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

With the death of the these COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,163.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 79 years old Male of Cuttack District.

2.A 80 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 58 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 65 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 80 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Renal Failure, Hypertension.

6.A 80 years old Male of Sundargarh District.