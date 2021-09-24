Six more patients succumb to Covid-19

By WCE 7
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as six COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

With the death of the these COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,163.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 79 years old Male of Cuttack District.

2.A 80 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 58 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 65 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 80 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Renal Failure, Hypertension.

6.A 80 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

You might also like
State

Elephant gets stuck near Mundali bridge in Athagarh, Rescue operation underway

State

2 arrested for possessing illegal guns in Dhenkanal

State

Court Complex In Bhubaneswar Sealed After Detection Of 15 Covid Positives

State

254 Covid Positives From Khordha Among 539 In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online