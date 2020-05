Bargarh: As many as six people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Saturday.

Informing about the development in a Twitter post, district collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan said that six COVID positive cases have detected in the district which include four from Bheden and two from Bhatli blocks.

The collector further informed that while five people have travel history, another person is a resident of Batli area.