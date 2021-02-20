Six Months After Husband’s Death, Woman-Son Found Hanging Inside House In Odisha

Woman-Son Found Hanging Inside House In Odisha

Rayagada: In a heart-wrenching incident, bodies of a woman and her minor son were found hanging under mysterious circumstances in JK Pur SPT Colony of Rayagada on Saturday.

Bodies of the woman, who has been identified as P Divya, and her four-year-old son, P Sai, were reportedly found hanging with a saree from the ceiling fan, said sources.

While the exact reason behind the death of P Divya and P Sai is yet to be known, it is suspected that Divya took the drastic step as she was under depression following the death of her husband and she was finding it extremely difficult to earn a livelihood for their sustenance, added the sources.

Meanwhile, Chandili police reached the spot and seized the bodies. The cops also started an investigation into the matter after sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the death of the duo as Divya’s husband and father-in-law had died six months ago.

