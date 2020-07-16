Khurda: In a major breakthrough, Khurda police busted the ‘BMW gang’ which reportedly stabbed a man to death in Khurda and was involved in the Bhubaneswar stabbing case recently.

According to sources, the cops arrested six members of the gang and seized the BMW car used in the crime. Several arms and immunization including a gun and sharp weapons were also seized from their possession.

The accused had stabbed a youth to death in broad daylight in Khurda due to some unknown reason and fled from the spot with a BMW car.

Police had launched an investigation following the murder and successfully traced them yesterday.

During interrogation the cops came to know that the gang had stabbed a youth in the same manner near ISKON temple in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar. The youth was stabbed by the accused after he failed to give pace to their BMW. A case was lodged in this connection at Nayapalli Police station.