Six live bullets recovered from passenger at Rourkela airport

Rourkela: As many as six live bullets were recovered from a passenger’s bag by the security personnel at Rourkela airport on Sunday.

During checking, the security personnel deployed at the Rourkela airport found six bullets from the luggage of a traveler named Basudev Swain and informed the Chhend Police about it after seizing the bullets.

Soon, a tea of cops reached the airport and interrogated Basudev over the bullets and let him go after knowing that he had a silenced gun.

Basudev, who is said to be a businessman, was flying to Bhubaneswar from the Steel City, informed sources adding that the incident of finding of the bullet had created a tension at the airport for some time.

It is to be noted here that heavy security arrangements have been made at the airport and across Rourkela, where the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to being from January 13, while the flight services were launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik just two days ago.