Six-lane Ring Road to be Constructed in Cuttack; Slum Eviction Begins

Cuttack: A six-lane ring road will be constructed in Cuttack town of Odisha. The Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) has informed about the construction of this six-lane ring road recently for the development of the Silver city.

Following the construction of this six-lane ring road, the Khannagar Netaji Bus Terminal will be connected directly to the National Highway Number 16.

As the area in which the road is to be constructed houses a huge slum, the same has to be evicted. The slum eviction has been started from today near Khannagar for the construction six-lane ring road.

According to reports, the residents of slum will be relocated to a different area in the city. The eviction process has been initiated by the Cuttack Municipality Corporation.

In today’s eviction process, the houses of 42 slum dwellers will be demolished. Over 42 families will be accommodated in Braj Biharipur Primary School for seven days, said reliable reports. Along with this, each family will be given assistance of Rs. 50,000 from the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mohanty, informed that the evicted slum dwellers will be resettled near Dhableswargada in Cuttack.