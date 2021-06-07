Six ECMO Machines To Set Up At SCB Hospital In Cuttack Of Odisha

Cuttack: The Odisha government has decided to set up Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment of critical Covid patients, informed informed Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty.

According to reports, the state government will procure six ECMO machines which will be installed in the Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Ward of the hospital.

Mohanty said that presently there are 21 registered ECMO machines across the country.

ECMO is a life support machine. People who need ECMO have a severe and life-threatening illness that stops their heart or lungs from working properly. It is used during life-threatening conditions such as severe lung damage from infection, or shock after a massive heart attack.