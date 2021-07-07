Six Districts in Odisha reports over 100 cases of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 2,602 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,29,788.

The total 2,602 new Covid positives include 1495 quarantine cases and 1107 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest at 529 followed by Cuttack ( 397 ), Jajpur (183), Puri ( 174 ) and Balasore ( 164 ).

Here is the list of the District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 99

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 95

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 397

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 93

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 91

13. Jajpur: 183

14. Jharsuguda: 26

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 59

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 529

20. Koraput: 32

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 141

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 62

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 174

27. Rayagada: 33

28. Sambalpur: 25

29. Sonepur: 17

30. Sundargarh: 64

Besides, the state pool has 101 fresh Covid positives.