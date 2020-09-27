Six critical in gas cylinder blast in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: Six persons sustained serious burns when an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Gadamanitri village under Begunia police limits in Khurda.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 7-8 PM yesterday at the house of one Ajay Routray at Gadamanitri village under Begunia police limits. Ajay Routray along with his family members were sitting together for dinner, when the gas stove did not light. While repairing the gas stove all of a sudden  LPG cylinder exploded.

On seeing the house on fire, the neighbours rescued the injured and shifted them to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Six persons including a minor and 3 women are stated to be critical.

 

