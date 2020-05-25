Bhubaneswar: Ending all the speculations it was cleared today that the famous Sital Sasthi Jatra of Lord Lingaraj is to be held in the temple premises in the capital city of Odisha. BMC Commissioner has granted conditional permission for observance of the festival.

The festival will be observed in Lingaraj temple premises without any procession. All servitors have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain Covid19 social distancing norms during the event.

The festival will be observed as per the COVID guideline. Only seven Sebayats (priests) will be there to execute the rituals of the festival, Sri Lingaraj temple Committee informed today.

Sital Sasthi Yatra is all about wedding of the divine couple Lord Shiva and Parvati. Lingaraj is another name of Lord Shiva.

Notably the Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj had been cancelled earlier in the wake of lockdown restrictions.