Sambalpur: The divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parbati, Sital Sashti has concluded amid Covid norms in Sambalpur district.

The marriage of the divine couple was solemnised on the early hours of Wednesday. The marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is called Sital Sasthi and is held on the sixth day of the fortnight of the Odia month of Jyestha.

The wedding rituals began at various Shiva Temples after Lord Shiva reached in groom attire last night which was followed by special Alati rituals. The wedding ritual started at around 12.30 am and the divine marriage concluded in the early morning hours.

Due to Covid restrictions, all the rituals were performed on the temple premises this year also and sans devotees. There was no homecoming procession this year as the district administration has barred such activities.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari and Sambalpur Former MLA Raseswari Panigrahi were also present on the auspicious occasion of the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parbati.