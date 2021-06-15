Sital Sasthi divine wedding of Lord Shiva to be observed amid covid restrictions in Sambalpur

Odisha gets into festive mood on auspicious Sital Sasthi

Sambalpur: Sital Sasthi, divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will be solemnised amid COVID-19 restrictions this year too.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the marriage will be performed without any fanfare and in presence of least number of persons. Usually, people in large numbers congregate in the city to witness the festival which is conceived as a real marriage of a man with a woman from two different families.

This year baarat procession will not be held due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will be solemnised in the respective temple premises in the presence of very few people including the parents of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and some eminent persons of the locality.

As per Hindu calendar, the Sital Sasthi festival will be celebrated on June 16 this year. The divine marriage will be solemnized on June 15 night.

