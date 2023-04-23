Sital Sasthi 2023: Thala Utha ritual concludes in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Thala Utha ritual for this years’ Sital Sasthi festival, which commemorates divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, concluded in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

According to sources, the Thala Utha ritual had begun as per the tradition in the temples on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya and Krushak Divas today. Special puja was held at Nandapada, Jhaduapada and Mudipada of the Sambalpur, added the sources.

The wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is slated to be held on May 24 and while the grand procession of the newly married divine couple will be held on May 25 and May 26, following which they will enter the temple.

Thousands of devotees and visitors gathered to have a glimpse of the divine couple during the Sital Sasthi festival.