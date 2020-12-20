Nayagarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) head by Inspector General of Police Arun Bothra cracked the Nayagarh Jadupur five-year-old girl murder case by arresting an accused today.

According to sources, the accused, who is a native of Jadupur village under Nayagarh Sadar Police limits, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a minor girl vide CID Crime Branch Case No 14 dated 25.11.2020.

The accused has been arrested under the Section of 363 IPC turned to 376-A/376-AB/364/302/201 IPC r/w Sec 6 POCSO Act, said the sources adding he will be forwarded to the court of Special Court-cum-ADJ (POCSO Court), Nayagarh tomorrow, added the sources.

The accused was in the SIT custody since yesterday.

Earlier on Saturday, the SIT had picked up three persons of Jadupur village for interrogation. While two of them were released late in the evening, the third person was still facing questioning in connection with the case.