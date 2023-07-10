Sisters critical due to burn injuries in Aul of Odisha!

In a tragic incident, two sisters have sustain critical burn injuries in Aul Kendrapara district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
sisters burnt aul
Representational image

Aul: In a tragic incident, sisters have sustain critical burn injuries in Aul Kendrapara district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

According to available information, the two sisters got severely burnt while they were cooking. The incident has been reported from Gobindapur village under Aul block in Kendarpara district in Odisha.

Must Read

Odisha: Begunia market in Khurda closed indefinitely

+2 girl student found hanging in Balasore of Odisha

Massive fire at medicine godown in Bhubaneswar extinguished…

Reports say that, the sanitizer bottle that was stored in kitchen caught fire due to the heat generated from the flames all of a sudden. The neighbours heard their cries and rushed t save them.

Both the sisters have been rescued and admitted to hospital nearby, details on their condition is yet to be ascertained.

A detailed report in this matter is awaited.

You might also like
State

On 1st Monday of shravan in Odisha, devotees flock to Shiva temples  

State

Metro rail project Bhubaneswar-Cuttack: DMRC starts survey

State

Drunk constable creates chaos at police station, threatens journalist

State

34 held in massive raid conducted by Police in Khandagiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans