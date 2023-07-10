Sisters critical due to burn injuries in Aul of Odisha!

Aul: In a tragic incident, sisters have sustain critical burn injuries in Aul Kendrapara district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

According to available information, the two sisters got severely burnt while they were cooking. The incident has been reported from Gobindapur village under Aul block in Kendarpara district in Odisha.

Reports say that, the sanitizer bottle that was stored in kitchen caught fire due to the heat generated from the flames all of a sudden. The neighbours heard their cries and rushed t save them.

Both the sisters have been rescued and admitted to hospital nearby, details on their condition is yet to be ascertained.

A detailed report in this matter is awaited.