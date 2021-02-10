Puri: Sister-in-law beats brother-in-law to death with a stick. The incident took place in Naiguan under Kakatpur police station.

The deceased has been identified as Bichitra Pradhan.

Bichitra often used to beat up other members of the family, including his sister-in-law.

However, when he suddenly attacked his sister-in-law with a weapon after which in self-defence she hit his head with a stick, in this clash Bichitra was found dead.

The wife of the deceased, Tuni, complained to the Kakatpur police. The sister-in-law and brother, including the son of the deceased are being questioned by the police.

A murder case has been filed following an initial investigation.