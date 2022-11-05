Sister dead, brother critical as truck hits bike in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a man critical and her sister was killed as a truck hit their bike from behind on highway no.53 in Chadeidhara square under Jenapur police station limits here in Odisha today.

The victims are residents of Kabatabandha and thie identity is yet to be ascertained

According to reports, the brother and sister were traveling on their bike. Later, when the duo was passing by Chadeidhara square, soon a truck approached and reportedly hit their bike from behind.

As a result, the sister died on the spot, and her brother was critically injured. Soon, the local people rushed to the rescue of the duo and informed the police.

On being informed, the police reached the spot seized the body of the sister, and sent her brother’s body for treatment.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter.

Further details into the matter are awaited.