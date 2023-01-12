Sisira Sarasa national level fair to begin in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Sisira Sarasa Fair will commence tomorrow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It is another event that will attract a large number of people while the Men’s Hockey World Cup is going on in the State.

The Sarasa Sisira 2023 is a national level fair cum exhibition organised by ORMAS of the Panchayati Raj Department of Odisha. The fair will begin on January 13 to run till 29 January.

Also, a regional Sarasa Mela will be held in Rourkela from January 15 to 27 on the occasion of the Hockey World Cup.

As many as 350 stalls have been erected at the Biju Patnaik playground in Baramunda area of the capital city where the fair will go on. Handicraft and Handloom products will be sold in this fair made by the SHGs from across the State. Besides, cultural shows will be held on every evening.

Along with renowned singer Rituraj Mohanty, many known singers and dancers will enthral the audience during this fair.

Special arrangement has been made this time so that physically challenged persons can enjoy the fair without any hassle. Volunteers will take them in battery operated cars or wheel Chairs so that they can enjoy in the fair.

A special Food Court, Hockey pavilion, Selfie point, Open quiz and Drawing competitions for students will be there in the fair. There will also be arrangement of LED screen in which people can watch live telecast of the Hockey matches.

In the Food court, Odia foods along with dishes from other States and Koraput coffee, cake, sweets etc. made off millet under Millet Mission will be available.

In the German hanger of the fair a special stall of the Mission Shakti Group will be opened where they will sell the materials made by the members of the Mission Shakti.

The fair will be open at 11 am every day to continue till 9 pm in the night during the fair.