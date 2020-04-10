Balasore: The pediatric ward inside the premises of Balasore Hospital caught fire at night yesterday. The first floor of the sishu bhawan went up in flames. The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm yesterday.

According to sources the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) caught fire. The hospital authorities immediately alerted the fire department.

The children admitted in various wards were shifted immediately to other wards in the lower floors. The fire department reached instantly and doused the flames.

There has been no injury in the fire said the SDMO. But, the reason for the fire is yet to be known said Dr. Banarja Prashad Chotray.

The Balasore district Collector and SP also reached the spot and took an account of the incident.