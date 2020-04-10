Sishu Bhawan In Odisha’s Balasore Hospital Premises Catches Fire, Investigation Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Balasore: The pediatric ward inside the premises of Balasore Hospital caught fire at night yesterday. The first floor of the sishu bhawan went up in flames. The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm yesterday.

According to sources the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) caught fire. The hospital authorities immediately alerted the fire department.

Related News

4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo…

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total…

COVID 19 +ve found 70-yr-old, brought from WB was admitted…

COVID 19: Penalty for not wearing masks in public is Rs. 200…

The children admitted in various wards were  shifted immediately to other wards in the lower floors. The fire department reached instantly and doused the flames.

There has been no injury in the fire said the SDMO. But, the reason for the fire is yet to be known said Dr. Banarja Prashad Chotray.

The Balasore district Collector and SP also reached the spot and took an account of the incident.

You might also like
State

4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo From Maharashtra

State

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total Count reaches 48

State

COVID 19 +ve found 70-yr-old, brought from WB was admitted to Apollo Hosp,…

State

COVID 19: Penalty for not wearing masks in public is Rs. 200 in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.