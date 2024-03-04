Single-use plastics inside sanctuaries, national park and tiger reserves in Odisha banned

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has banned the single-use plastics inside sanctuaries, national park/tiger reserves of the State with effect from April 1, 2024.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Susanta Nanda has written to all regional chief conservator of forests, all divisional forest officers (T/WL), Dy. Director, STR, North/South/ Nanadankanan Zoo regarding the ban of the single-use plastics.

“Vide memos under reference, entry of single use plastics has been prohibited in all the protected areas in the State and at the same time use of single use plastics is banned at Eco Tour sites from 1st April, 2024,” read the letter adding that while this was necessitated for protecting habitants of the last miles of State, it is reiterated that the public at large should not be put to inconvenience. The following guidelines are issued to implement the instruction: