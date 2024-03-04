Single-use plastics inside sanctuaries, national park and tiger reserves in Odisha banned

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has banned the single-use plastics inside sanctuaries, national park/tiger reserves of the State with effect from April 1, 2024.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Susanta Nanda has written to all regional chief conservator of forests, all divisional forest officers (T/WL), Dy. Director, STR, North/South/ Nanadankanan Zoo regarding the ban of the single-use plastics.
“Vide memos under reference, entry of single use plastics has been prohibited in all the protected areas in the State and at the same time use of single use plastics is banned at Eco Tour sites from 1st April, 2024,” read the letter adding that while this was necessitated for protecting habitants of the last miles of State, it is reiterated that the public at large should not be put to inconvenience. The following guidelines are issued to implement the instruction:
- Wide publicity is to be given to facilities tourists to the Pas and Eco tour camps that single use plastics are banned from April 1, 2024. For violation of the instruction issued video order under the Section 33(C) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, all should be impressed upon that violating the same would invite arrest and jail term along with fines.
- Sufficient alternatives at the entry gate with help of SHGs may be provided to the tourists for purchase after depositing the single use plastics and styrofoams.
- The villagers residing inside the sanctuary should be sensitized that this is in the interest of their habits and they should come forward to assist the department and stop using the banned items.
- Resorts and eateries, even in the eco-sensitive areas may be informed not to use the banned items, which may enter into the habits of the PAs.
- Help of the Odisha State Pollution Department and the District Administration are to be taken to enforce this ban from 1st April, 2024.