WATCH: Singing sensation Jawed Ali enchants audience in Baliyatra 2022

Cuttack: The crowd on the sixth day of Baliyatra 2022 was treated to mesmerizing Bollywood songs by the famous singing sensation Jawed Ali. He belted out most of his soul-stirring numbers and enthralled the huge audience present there.

There was a sea of people who gathered to listen to the beautiful compositions and were captivated by the catchy rhythm and beats. The feeling in front of the “Akshaya Mohanty” stage was that of an open-air concert rather than the historical Baliyatra fare. A huge number of youngsters were seen dancing to the tunes of popular songs being sung by Jawed Ali.

Chand chupa badal mein… Akhon ki gustakiyan maaf hoon… Chup ke se lag ja gale… Tu meri adhuri kahani… Hai guzarissh… Oh zalima… Kehneko jashne bahara hai from Jodha Akbar, Tu jo mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Chana mereya… and many other popular Bollywood songs were sung by Jawed Ali in Baliyatra yesterday which mesmerized the audience.

The popular singer said that it was an honour for him to perform at the historical Baliyatra in Cuttack. He further added that the feel of performing in this event was out of this world. Ali was excited about his performance and hailed the huge crowd. He praised the arrangements at the historical event of Baliyatra 2022. He said that he was blessed to be able to perform in such an event and that this memory will forever be etched in his mind.