Trouble multiplies for Singer Sourin Bhatt as Orissa HC cancels anticipatory bail plea

Cuttack: Singer Sourin Bhatt is said to be in deep trouble as the Orissa High Court has canceled his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

Singer Sourin Bhatt on August 7, 2023 appeared before the Mahila Police Station in Cuttack over the alleged sexual harassment complaint.

It is worth mentioning that, Sourin Bhatt said that the allegations of harassment brought by the woman were completely baseless.

The Orissa High Court on August 1, granted interim protection to singer Sourin Bhatt in the harassment case.

The court also asked him to cooperate with the investigators in the probe and appear at the Mahila police station, where a case has been registered in this connection.

The matter has reportedly been posted for next hearing on August 25. The statement of the woman who has brought harassment allegation against the singer is also to be recorded under 164.

Worth mentioning, Sourin had applied for anticipatory bail in Orissa High Court on June 26,2023. The singer has filed the application for the bail claiming that the allegations against him were unfounded and deliberate attempts are made to defame him.

The victim who is a bank employee, had lodged an FIR against the singer that he had been harassing her both physically and mentally on the promise of marrying her and giving her a break in the singing ollywood industry. She had previously recorded by the Magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

As per the FIR, Sourin had taken Rs 10 lakh from her. He and the woman were in a love relationship for the past several years.

Acting on the FIR, Mahila police had registered a case (No-78/2023) in this connection under Sections 294, 323, 341, 376, 417, 493 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.