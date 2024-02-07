Singer Sona Mohapatra steals the show at Ekamra Utsav in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In the fifth evening of the Ekamra Utsav in Bhubaneswar of Odisha, the music extravaganza organized by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BDA), the theme was ‘Basantara Swara’ (the tune of Spring).

Information and Public Relations Minister Pradeep Amat and MLA Subash Chandra Behera were present as guests at the evening.

Prominent vocalist Sona Mohapatra stole the spotlight as the main attraction, captivating the audience with her melodious renditions. Her vibrant performance infused the air with color, as listeners swayed to the rhythm of her voice, particularly enchanted by her rendition of “Rangabati” presented in a unique form. Sona’s repertoire included soulful classics like “Piya Tu Aaja,” “Rangabati,” and “Dil Duba,” leaving the audience spellbound.

The evening commenced with Kuldeep Patnaik’s soulful rendition of the Ahe Neela Saila of music dedicated to Jagannath, and other melodious numbers like “Rajhansi” and “Shun Maina.”

Vocalist Ruturaj Mohanty took the stage next, captivating the audience with his rendition of “Piya Piya” and a medley of songs including “Teri Deewani,” “Ramta Yogi,” “Adhuri Zindagi,” and the title track of the World Odia Language Conference. Vocalist Krishna Beura joined him on stage, adding to the enchanting musical experience.

Reflecting on her performance, Sona Mohapatra expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform in Bhubaneswar after six years. She lauded the capital’s development and expressed pride in her Odisha roots, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to elevate the state’s cultural heritage.