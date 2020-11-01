Baripada: Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district reopens for tourists amid COVID-19 restrictions from today.

One of the largest in the country and spread over an area of 2,750 sq km, the park has remained closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

Around 35-25 four-wheelers will be allowed to enter from Pithabata gate and Kaliani gate from 6 am to 9 am every day.

The Similipal National Park authorities welcomed the tourists by offering them flowers at the entry points. Vehicles, passengers and the tourists belongings were scanned at the entry and the same will be done at the exit points

Night halt at Gudgudia, Kumari, Ramtirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani in the national park can be booked through their website www.ecotourodisha.com.

People visiting the park are required to take a tourist guide in their vehicle and follow the COVID-19 norms.