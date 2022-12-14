Simlipal jumbo death: Three forest staff arrested including ranger

Baripada: The forest and environment officials have arrested three forest staff including ranger in connection with jumbo death in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jenabil ranger in-charge Shiv Shankar Samal, forester Chandrabhanu Behera and forest guard Binod Kumar Das.

Yesterday, Chief Conservator of Forests (CFF) Manoj V. Nair appeared before the court virtually and admitted that three forest officials had killed the jumbo and tried to destroy the evidence. They have been suspended from the duty by the field director (STR).

The Similipal authorities received an anonymous call from Bakua village regarding the killing of the tusker in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve on December 7.

Then the authorities proceeded to the spot and on December 8 and found that the poachers had killed the tusker, removed his tusks and then burnt and three the charred remains to a nearby stream in the core area within the Gurandi beat.