Similipal Wildfire: Odisha CM Directs Officials To Take Precautionary Measures

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the Similipal Wildfire, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to take precautionary measures.

Patnaik chaired a high-level review meeting today said that the sanctuary is not only valuable for the State or India, but the world needs it. Therefore, action has to be taken to protect it.

While speaking about the situation of the fire, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Department, Mona Sharma said that the inferno is now under control.

She said that the fire has not claimed any life in the wildlife sanctuary. Besides, large trees are intact and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued in connection with the fire in the sanctuary.

The concerned District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has been asked to update the State government and the Mayurbhanj District Collector about the fire every evening.

Sharma also informed that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife is present at the spot and keeping a close vigil on the situation.

Among others, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, PCCF Wildlife, and senior officials of the Forest Department attended the review meeting.

Earlier in the day, the State government sent a high-level team to the spot to examine the forest fire situation and control the raging inferno.

Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh directed the PCCF and other senior officials to visit the spot and assess the situation.