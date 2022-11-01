Similipal Tiger Reserve to reopen today

Karanjia: In a welcome news for the nature lovers, Similipal Tiger Reserve and National Park will be open for visitors from today, that is November 1, 2022. 35 vehicles from Jashipur and 25 vehicles from Pithabata, Baripada will be allowed to run.

Visitors to the park can enjoy the beauty of nature in the park. The park has a wide variety of flora and fauna and has many hills and hillocks as well as natural springs and waterfalls.

Administration of Similipal has banned the use of polythene in the national park this year.

Meanwhile the entire state is experiencing a cold wave. The mercury level is dropping rapidly. Mayurbhanj district is getting colder as well. Similipal Tiger Reserve has recorded the lowest temperature in the district. Last night the park experienced a temperature of 13 degrees. A dense fog is also covering the area at most times which is causing difficulty in traveling. People have been advised to use headlights and fog lamps while going through the forest.

The visitors will enter the park from Kaliani and Pithabata gates. Ticket counters will be set up at the two gates for the entrance. Besides, eco cottages will also be made available for the visitors inside the national park.

The entry will be allowed from 7 am and 9 pm. The overnight stay can be booked online only, informed Similipal Tiger Reserve and National Park authorities.

Bookings for night halting at eco cottages at Gudgudia, Kumari, Ramtirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani can be done at www.ecotourodisha.com, informed an official.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve, in Mayurbhanj district was closed for tourists from mid-June to October due to the rainy season.