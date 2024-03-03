Similipal National Park to get 360-degree surveillance cameras to safeguard biodiversity

Similipal: In recent news, Similipal National Park is to get 360-degree surveillance cameras in order to safeguard the biodiversity. This decision comes due to the continuous rise in temperature and heat in the state.

Due to the increased heat in Odisha, there lies a fear of forest fire in the Similipal National Park. AI technology will now be used to combat the issue. The 360-degree surveillance cameras will be able to capture photos and videos within a 15 kilometer radius of the camera.

In case of a fire breakout, pictures captured from the 360-degree surveillance cameras in the Similipal National Park will be immediately sent to the control room. Notably, this is the first time ever when such surveillance cameras will be installed in a forest in Odisha.

Not only this, thermal drone cameras will also be used to locate the fire and extinguish it.

Whenever a fire breaks out in the Similipal sanctuary, it gets difficult to extinguish it. Moreover, there are numeral spots within the Similipal National Park where fire department cannot immediately detect the fire. Even reports from satellite cameras come after a four-hour delay.

Hence, it is being said that the 360-degree cameras and thermal drone cameras in the park will prove to be very helpful in controlling the fire immediately.

