Odisha: Similipal National Park to be closed from June 16, 2023

Similipal National Park to remain out of bounds for visitors for three months from June 16 to September 15, 2023

Similipal National Park

Mayurbhanj: Similipal National Park to remain out of bounds for visitors for three months from June 16 to September 15, 2023, said reliable reports.

The Simlipal National Park situated in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha shall be shut down for three months starting from June 16, 2023.

This park is spread over an area of 2,750 sq km and is one of the largest tiger reserves in the country.

It is noteworthy that, the park is scheduled to be closed for visitors from June 16, 2023 to September 15, 2023 ahead of the monsoons.

An order to this effect was issued by the District Administration.

