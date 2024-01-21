Similipal National Park closed following continuous rain

Mayurbhanj: Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been closed today for the tourists due to continuous rain , announces forest department.

The national park has a stretch of muddy road and due to continuous rain in the area, the forest department have decided to close the park so that the tourists does not face any difficulty in the road.

The park will be open for the tourists in the night and few places in Simlipal sanctuary are still experiencing rain.

