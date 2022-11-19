Silver coated steel frame proposed for Garuda Stambha at Puri Srimandira: Watch

Puri: A proposal has been put for construction of a silver coated steel frame around the divine Garuda Stambha at the Srimandira of Puri in Odisha. The proposal has been made to keep the famous divine pillar secured.

Reportedly, it has been observed that during visit to this famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, devotees usually first hug the Garuda Stambha and then offer Prostration to it before having a glimpse of the trinity. After continuous touch/ hug by devotees for years, the security of the famous pillar has been compromised. It has been proposed that if soon steps will not be taken to secure the divine pillar, it will earn great risk for the same. The proposal was put by the office of the Srimandira’s Administrator (Development).

A budget of Rs 130 lakh has been proposed for the said work while a devotee from West Bengal is ready to undertake this work. SN Singh, the director of Bhiring Commercial Private Limited in Durgapur of WB has given his consent to spend the money for the said work.

A discussion has taken place between the managing committee of Srimandira and Srimandira administration in this regard. On last November 14, the development commissioner of Srimandira made a letter to the managing committee and informed about the proposal.

It is to be noted that Garuda Stambha, located at the Nata Mandapa of Srimandira is regarded as highly divine.

As of now, the said proposal is in discussion stage and no concrete decision has been taken. Since the divine pillar is attached to the emotion of devotees, now discussions will be made with senior servitors, intellectuals and experts associated to Lord Jagannath culture. If everything will go well, then the proposal will be executed.