Silver bricks and huge amount of cash recovered in Odisha

Cuttack: The flying squad of the Excise department has recovered a major haul of silver bricks and ornaments weighing more than one quintal near Tangi tollgate in Odisha.

According to reports, following a reliable tip-off a raid was conducted by the Excise department near Tangi tollgate near Cuttack district of Odisha on ganja smuggling.

It is noteworthy that, a huge amount of cash which is as much as Rs. 14 lakh has also been seized from the car (enroute to Kharagpur in West Bengal from Aska in Ganjam district of Odisha)

The car was bearing a registration number of West Bengal that is: WB 50 R 5876.

The Excise Department has reportedly recovered silver bricks and ornaments weighing more than one quintal and cash of as much as Rs. 14 lakh.

The Department has also detained two people in this connection. According to sources, the silver and cash had been hidden in a secret chamber inside the car.

It is noteworthy that the Excise Department and the GST department has also seized the car. The detained persons are being questioned as to the origin and destination of the seized goods.

A further probe is underway in this matter, further details are awaited in this regard.