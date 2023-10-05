Sikkim flash flood: Odisha family seeks help for couple who are stranded in Gangtok

Choudwar: The family members of a couple from Odisha, who are stranded in Gangtok following flash flood, have sought the help of the Cuttack district administration and Odisha government to bring them back to the State.

One Dibyanshu Subudhiray and his wife Seema, from the Choudwar area of Cuttack district, had to gone to Sikkim on a vacation along with some of their friends. However, they were present in Gangtok during the recent flash flood due to which at least 14 people were killed and more than 104 are still missing.

The families of Subudhiray and Seema were in a state of panic as the couple became contactless due to the snapping of internet service and cellular connectivity son after the flash flood.

The family members, however, got a sigh of relief after Subudhiray called them and informed them about the problems they had to face following the flash flood.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Dibyanshu’s father Ranjan Subudhiray said that they were panic as they had received Dibyanshu’s last call on October 3 during which he informed about the heavy rain in Sikkim.

At present my son and his wife are in a military camp as most of the hotels there are submerged in flood water and therefore we appeal to the State and Central governments for their safe return back home, he said.

It is to be noted here that Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das, of Kendudhipa village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district, was among the 23 army personnel who went missing after the flood. However, he was found dead and the body was identified today by his elder brother.

Also Read: Odisha Chief Secretary Reviews Achievements And Fiscal Performance Of Departments