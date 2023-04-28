Siddhartha Mohanty of Odisha appointed as LIC chairman

Bhubaneswar: The government of India appointed Odisha-based insurance professional Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of LIC on Friday.

Siddhartha Mohanty has been appointed as the chairman of the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) for two years.

According to reports, Mohanty who was one of the four managing directors at LIC, was named as the chairman in March. He was the MD and CEO of LIC Housing Finance corporation prior to being appointed as the chairman.

The decision to appoint Mohanty as the LIC chairman was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by PM Narendra Modi.

Siddhartha Mohanty joined LIC in 1985 as a direct recruit officer. He was the Senior Divisional Manager in charge of Raipur and Cuttack divisions of LIC, said sources.