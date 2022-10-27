Siblings from Maharashtra dupe over Rs 4 Core from people in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two brothers from Maharashtra reportedly duped over Rs 4 Core from the people of Bhubaneswar. The accused have been identified as Sandip Sharad Shah and Sachin Sharad Shah.

Sandip and Sachin were reportedly living at a rented house in Khandagiri area of the State Capital City. However, they ran away from there after looting the money from around 50 people assuring them to install CCTV cameras.

This apart, they had taken a kalyan mandap on lease. However, they allegedly syphoned the money they had taken from the people who had booked it.

Moreover, they duped several people of lakhs of rupees by promising them to provide apartments in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

 

