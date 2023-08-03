Siba Prasad Samantaray appointed Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation CEO

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today appointed former Chief Project Director (Bridge Works) of the East Coast Railway Siba Prasad Samantaray as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC).

As per a notification issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department, Samantaray has been appointed for a period of one year from 01.08.2023 to 31.07.2024,

Prasanna Kumar Sarangi, Special Secretary to Government, H&UD Department and allowed to remain in additional charge of General Manager (P&A), Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Bhubaneswar vide General Administration & Public Grievance Department, is appointed as General Manager (Administration), Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) with immediate effect until further orders, the notification added.