SI selection irregularities: Orissa HC issues notice to State Government and Police Recruitment Board

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has issued a notice to the Police Recruitment Board and the State Government in the SI selection irregularities case.

Reports say that, the Sub Inspector (SI) selection irregularities case that had been filed in the Orissa High Court has been heard today. The High Court has issued notices to both the Police Recruitment Board and the Odisha government.

It is further worth mentioning that, some aspirants had moved the Court alleging that Paper 2 question paper was given in Paper 1 exam at a centre in Khurda.

Reliable reports say that, the next hearing of the case shall be held on January 29.

Also Read: Chief Secretary Instructs Doctors To Follow Decision Of Orissa HC And Write Prescriptions Clearly