SI Of Odisha Police In Vigilance Net, Caught Red-Handed

Nayagarh: Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, In-charge Kantilo Outpost under Khandapara police station in Nayagarh district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The SI has been identified as Prafulla Kumar Deo.

It is noteworthy that the SI was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from a complainant in order to facilitate the release of his motorcycle.

The said motorcycle was seized earlier in connection with a case registered in Khandapara Police Station.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 28.07.2022 wherein the accused Prafulla Kumar Deo, SI of Police was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Deo and seized in presence of witnesses.

The right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Sri Deo gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Deo at Sampur village, under Bolagarh police limits of Khurdha district.

The accused Prafulla Kumar Deo, SI of Police has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case has been registered and is under further investigation.