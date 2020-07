Shutdown to be lifted from Cuttack, Shopping malls to open from tomorrow

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday informed that the shutdown restrictions will be lifted from the CMC from tomorrow.

The CMC in its Twitter handle informed that the shutdown restrictions will be lifted and the shopping malls in the Silver City will also be opened from tomorrow.

The CMC, however, said that the weekend shutdown regulations will be followed as usual.

Here are the details: