Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration In Odisha has deferred the scheduled weekend shutdown across the district on August 15, 22, and 23 for the upcoming Independence Day and Nuakhai festival.

“Weekend shutdown on 15th, 22nd and 23rd August 2020 is hereby cancelled and there will be shutdown on 16th and 17th August,” said a communique issued by the Collector and District Magistrate on Tuesday.

On August 3, the district administration had imposed weekend shutdown in the entire district to contain the possible spread of coronavirus.