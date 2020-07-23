Bhubaneswar shutdown

Shutdown In Odisha’s Bargarh From July 23-31 Due To Rising Covid-19 Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh: Odisha’s Bargarh district will be shutdown due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases informed the district administration.

The shutdown will be effective from 9:00 pm on July 23 till 9:00 pm on July 31.

Essential shops are permitted to open from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm. All other shops, private and government offices will remain closed.

Complete shutdown will be imposed in 6 blocks under Bargarh sub-division which includes: Atabira, Atabira NAC, Veden, Bhatli, Bargarh, Bargarh Municipality, Ambavona, Barpali and Barpali NAC. Sohela Block, Bijepur Block, Bijepur NAC and Padmapur NAC under Padmapur sub-division will also remain shut.

It is noteworthy that hospitals, nursing home, medicine stores, petrol pump and shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery and milk shall remain open during the shutdown.

 

