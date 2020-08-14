Nabrangpur: The Nabarangpur district administration on Thursday declared to shutdown the entire district for three days, starting from Aug 15 till Aug 17 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

ln the interest of public health and the containment of spread of COVID19 in the District, shutdown shall be imposed in the entire Nabaranqpur District with effect from 12 noon of Aug 15 till 5.00 am of Aug 17, said an order issued by District Collector, Ajit Kumar Mishra.

During this period, only the following activities shall be allowed:

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of Ambulance and all medical personnel.

District Block and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services.

Central & State Government officials on emergency duty.

Telecom services

Petrol pumps.

Print and Electronic Media identified by District Police.

Water Supply, sanitation and sewerage workers.

Electricity supply and distribution.

Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.

Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities, including procurement at Mandis.

Service Sector industries including lT/lTeS, Hotel & Hospitality units.

Operation of hotels and hospitality units including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel.

Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles.

Marriages and Funerals, with permission of District Authority.

ATMs

Operation of Bus Station and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities.

Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants.

Dhabas along National and State Highways/Major roads to takeaway only.

Milk Booths.

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited during SHUTDOWN period except for essential activities as mentioned above.

No gathering of persons Will be allowed in Nabarangpur district jurisdiction in any public or private places except gathering inside house or house premises.

Non-essential gatherings and assemblies such as seminars, workshops, and conferences are to be cancelled.

Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties etc. shall not be conducted.

No Marriage Barat/ Opera shows / and other functions shall be organized.

No Political rally / gathering for agitation should be conducted.

Any type of Kalyan Mandap shall not be permitted to any functions where public gathering possibilities.

All the Hotels where people stay on regular basis coming from keep all precautionary measures of COVID-19 like sanitizer and isolation room during the period.

Anybody with signs and symptoms like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should call the district helpline No.06858-222459, Mobile No.9439988787, 9439988468/ District COVID Control Room No.06858-22243417077450077.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nabarangpur/ Executive Magistrates, llC concerned are hereby directed to keep a close watch on gathering of individuals in their respective areas.

Rumor mongering, mis-information in social media will be dealt with very

sternly.

Any person found violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides, legal action under Sec.188 of the lndian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.