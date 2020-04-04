Puri: One positive case of Covid-19 has been detected in Danagahir village under Pipili Block. Since this area has high population density to contain any possible spread of Covid-19 is difficult.

Hence it is highly essential to declare the affected area as Containment Zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the said Zone.

Therefore, in larger public interest and with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19, Shri Balwant Singh , District Magistrate & Collector has declared a complete shut down of the following areas in Puri namely:

Danagiri Chhak Jayapur Chhak Jayapur Sasan Chhak

The Shut down will be effective from 7 am of 4th April 2020 to 14th April 2020.

It is to be noted that, no public shall be allowed to move in or come out of the Containment Zone.

All inhabitants of the said zone shall remain inside their respective homes. Essentials such as medicines, etc will be provided by various teams appointed by the Puri Sub-Collector.