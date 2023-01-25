Shri Jagannath Yatra Express flagged off by Min Ashwini Vaishnav

New Delhi: ‘Shri Jagannath Yatra’ express is scheduled to leave from Delhi today. The train shall show case the pride of India. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has flagged off the train. This special train will leave on an 8-day journey.

There will be around ten 3-tier class AC coaches in the train. The train will be able to accomodate 600 tourists on one journey. The journey will start with a visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, then Konark, Bhubaneswar, Kashi, Baidyanath, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tawang, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The passengers can board the train in any of the destinations and get off at any of the above stated hotels. All facilities are available in the tourist train and pantry cars are also available. The train will provide vegetarian food to the tourists.

There is entertainment system along with CCTV, security guard system during the journey. After completing the 8-day journey, the train will reach Delhi on February 1.