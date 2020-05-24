Balangir: A Shramik Special Train carrying migrants to Odisha halted at Titlagarh railway station in Odisha’s Balangir district after a pregnant woman passenger developed labour pain today.

According to the East Coast Railway sources, one Hema Kanti who was travelling to Balangir from Kazipet in Telangana developed labour pain following which the train halted at Titlagarh railway station.

Later, Hema gave birth to a baby girl at around 10.15 am in the presence of Railway Divisional Medical Officer.

The Railway officials shifted the woman and the newborn to Titlagarh government hospital after the delivery. Both of their condition is stated to be stable.

This is the second such case in Odisha.

Earlier on May 22, a 35-year-old woman of Balangir district gave birth to a baby boy in Secunderabad-Balangir Shramik Special train while returning home.