Cuttack: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Cuttack said that a showroom cannot adopt the rule of ‘No Exchange’ or ‘No Return’. If a customer is not satisfied with the product, he/she can return or exchange. The Consumer Court gave the above verdict in a recent case and fined the showroom owner.

As per reports, advocate Arabinda Pattnaik had bought a saree from a shop in Dolamundai area of Cuttack in last February. However, due to some reason he wanted to return it the next day, but the shopkeeper denied to take it back. Being aggrieved by it, he filed a case with the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum in Cuttack.

Giving the decision in the above case, the Court asked the shopkeeper to return Rs.5,400 along with Rs. 40,000 compensation and Rs. 10,000 towards cost of litigation. Further, the Court held that no showroom can adopt the policy of ‘No exchange, No return’. If a customer is not happy with the product, she/ he can return it, the Court held.

